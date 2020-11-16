Last Week Tonight put another season finale in the books on Sunday night, complete with a surprise FaceTime appearance from a frequent subject of John Oliverisms, Adam Driver.

"I spent the whole year demanding that Adam Driver demolish me," Oliver told his audience in reference to his long-running bit in which he frequently shares exaggerated expressions of thirst for the Marriage Story and Star Wars actor. After his additional request for a larynx-crushing at the hands of Driver, the actor popped up via FaceTime to (jokingly) confront Oliver about the repercussions of his continued objectification campaign.

"What the fuck are you doing?" Driver asked. "This bit, this bit. This thing you've been doing that's either sexual or violent. This strange, strange bit that for some reason you've pulled me into. What is it?"

Driver further explained how he was initially able to "shrug it off," though Oliver's continuation of the bit made additional ignores virtually impossible. From there, Driver—who will be seen next year in Ridley Scott's The Last Duel—recounted a few particularly inflammatory examples of Oliver's remarks including requests for the actor to collapse on his chest, tie his fingers in a square knot, step on his throat, shatter his knees, and pull his heart out through his ears.

"What's wrong with you?" he asked. "You realize we're strangers, right?"

Summarizing any more of the moment in question would ruin the experience of watching it. Catch the full clip, which also includes a wall-punching Marriage Story reference, up top. And below, peep the non-Driver portion of Sunday night's season finale: