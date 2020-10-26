If you rock with grown-ish star (and your next Tinkerbell) Yara Shahidi, you know that one of her aims is to make sure that this world is being left in a better way than when we inherited it, primarily through making sure that the youth are empowered and educated. It's why she touched down at our Pull Up & Vote party last week. This week? Yara and Freeform (the home of grown-ish) have announced their new voting-centric series, The Clock Is Ticking, which is a part of Freeform’s larger ‘Kick 2020 in the Ballots. FF’ing Vote’ initiative.

The Clock Is Ticking, which Yara stars in and executive produces, is a two-part digital series that will air on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 and November 3, 2020, on Freeform's Instagram page. “First-time voters have the powerful opportunity to help determine the outcome of the upcoming presidential election alongside the down-ballot!” Yara said in a statement from Freeform. “My new digital series, The Clock Is Ticking, aims to empower and equip my peers, who are young change-makers, with the tools and resources to assist in the voting preparation process.”

As you can see in the above clip, Part 1 of The Clock Is Ticking will take you through your ballot. Yara's got you covered in this important time—we've got a history lesson, and Yara's got the modern-day application. Stay educated, stay informed, and stay woke.

Here are the official loglines for The Clock Is Ticking, which you will find on Freeform's Instagram starting tomorrow, October 27, 2020. Let's kick 2020 in the ballot!