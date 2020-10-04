The cast of Mean Girls reconnected for a good cause.

On Oct. 3, a.k.a. "Mean Girls Day," the film's stars appeared in a virtual reunion in support of the #GoodToVote campaign, which encourages citizens to either register to vote, verify their registration, request a mail-in ballot below, or volunteer at a polling station. The event was moderated by Katie Couric and featured original Mean Girls stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Tina Fey, Amanda Seyfried, Tim Meadows, Lacey Chabert, and more.

The participating actors spoke about the film's impact over the last 16 years and shared their experiences portraying such memorable characters. Lohan, who played Cady Heron, said she originally had her eyes set on the character of Regina George (McAdams), but ultimately realized she had much more in common with Cady.

"I really wanted to play Regina, because I had just done a movie, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, where I was kind of like a weirdo in it and I was like, 'Oh I want to do a movie where I get to be pretty and dress pretty,'" she said. "The more that I read the script over and over, I started to really relate to Cady and her sensitivity and just the trapeze of emotions that she goes through and everything that she explores through the character ... Between the movie I had done before and Mean Girls, I had gone back to regular school and it was a really weird transition for me. I was kind of like an outcast so I really related to it."

Fey, who wrote the film's screenplay and starred as Ms. Norbury, also confirmed she was working on a film adaptation of the Mean Girls musical. She then encouraged fans to go the musical's website and submit their dream cast for the movie adaptation; those who participate will have the chance to have their names featured in the "burn book."

You can check out the full reunion special below.