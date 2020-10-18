Kanye West's friction with Saturday Night Live is extensively documented, and the tension apparently still hasn't let up.

On Sunday, West took to Twitter where he criticized SNL for using host, Issa Rae, and cast members, Kenan Thompson and Ego Nwodim, to try to "hold other black people back."

"Ive always said SNL uses black people to hold other black people back," Kanye said in a tweet featuring a Google search of Issa Rae. "My heart goes out to Issa Rae I’m praying for her and her family I know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid in the entertainment field has furthered our ability to be more successful."

In a sketch from this week's episode, Rae, Thompson, and Nwodim hosted an imaginary talk show called Your Voice Chicago where they fielded through the presidential nominees. When West's name was brought up, Rae abruptly responded "Kanye? F him!"

This comes after Kanye promoted fake poll results from Kentucky claiming that he was leading the race in the state.

West also revealed that he's consulting with Dave Chappelle, calling the comedy legend "our modern day Socrates."

Issa has not yet responded to 'Ye's "prayers."