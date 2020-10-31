Sean Connery, the man who helped James Bond become a household name, has died. He was 90.

Per BBC, the Scottish actor had been "unwell for some time" and died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas. His son, Jason Connery, said that the actor had "many of his family who could be in the Bahamas around him" when he died overnight in Nassau.

"We are all working at understanding this huge event as it only happened so recently, even though my dad has been unwell for some time," Jason Connery said. "A sad day for all who knew and loved my dad and a sad loss for all people around the world who enjoyed the wonderful gift he had as an actor."

Connery is perhaps best known for his role as James Bond. He first portrayed the role in 1962's Dr. No. He went on to appear in five official Bond films as well as an unofficial movie, Never Say Never Again, in 1983. Along with his role as Bond, Connery won an Oscar in 1988 for his role in The Untouchables.

Connery's death shook the entertainment world, resulting in actors and fans taking to social media to eulogize him.