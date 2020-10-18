Former Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan was arrested Friday night at his home in Eugene, Oregon after allegedly strangling a woman who is said to be his girlfriend, TMZ reports.

Police reportedly arrested Bryan in his home after he and his girlfriend got into an argument that turned physical and he started to strangle her. The woman then called authorities after she escaped and they arrested the 39-year-old on a count of strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and interfering with making a report. He is still currently in Lane County Jail.

"An investigation found that during the dispute, Bryan is reported to have assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and taken the victim's phone from her when she tried to call 911," a spokesperson for the Eugene Police Department told E! News.

Home Improvement ran for eight seasons from 1991 to 1999 with a total of 204 episodes after it finished. Bryan played Brad Taylor, the eldest son to the main character Tim Taylor, portrayed by Tim Allen.