Coming 2 America, the long-teased sequel to Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall's classic 1988 comedy Coming to America, will hit Amazon Prime in December.

The projected streaming arrival date is Dec. 18, according to Variety, who said Tuesday that Paramount Pictures is now in the process of selling the comedy to Amazon Studios. Final details on the agreement are still said to be in the middle of being nailed down. However, at least according to Tuesday's report, the deal could (reportedly!) include tie-ins with McDonald's and Crown Royal.

And while securing the Coming to America sequel would be a victory for anyone lucky enough to pull it off, Tuesday's report notes that Paramount's sale is arguably inspired by the studio's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has effectively paused any real chance at theatrical success.

Per Variety, the deal between Paramount and Amazon is worth an estimated $125 million.

Director Craig Brewer, who recently worked with Murphy on the acclaimed Dolemite Is My Name, told Entertainment Weekly back in December that he and the entire team were well aware of the power of stepping back into such a deep-rooted legacy when filming the sequel.

"There's this moment that I always go back to: when we were screening Dolemite Is My Name, I worked on Empire a little bit, so I had some of the writers come and take a look at the movie," Brewer said at the time. "They were all in the back row of the screening room, and Eddie and Arsenio walked in and sat down in the second row, just like old friends do. And I could see everybody in the back's eyes getting big and pointing down to both of them."

Presumably, we can now expect a new Coming 2 America trailer soon.