Mercifully, we are getting a surprise sequel to Borat within weeks.

Amazon has confirmed that Prime subscribers will have access to Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan starting Oct. 23.

According to Mike Fleming of Deadline, Sacha Baron Cohen was tasked with having to rock a bulletproof vest "on two different days" of the secret shoot, which did indeed occur (as the newly released trailer makes clear) during the high-risk period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the debut of the new trailer, studious Borat fans were treated with a quick teaser clip and the above-embedded @KazakhstanGovt clip. Also, for added hilarity, earlier reports on the Borat sequel listed the title as Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan.

Image via Amazon Prime Video

Notably, purported VP Mike Pence does indeed make an appearance in the new trailer during a sequence that sees Cohen in disguise as Trump himself. At the time of this writing, it wasn't clear where or when, exactly, this sequel moment was filmed. Given Pence's publicly documented aversion to joy, however, it's not very hard to imagine him being duped in some fashion.

Cohen's most recent comedy/performance art project—the acclaimed Showtime series Who Is America—bagged multiple award nominations including in categories at the Golden Globes, the Directors Guild Awards, and the Emmys. If the resulting viral clips and headlines from that comedic experiment are any indication, then the Borat sequel is certain to deliver for fans.