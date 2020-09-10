Following the success of his Happy Death Day films with Blumhouse, writer-director Christopher Landon is back with another snappy teen slasher romp.

The first trailer for Landon's new film Freaky showcases Vince Vaughn as a deranged serial killer who swaps bodies with Kathryn Newton's Millie, an unpopular high school girl. The goofy premise appears to carry a similar tone to the Death Day films, which took a classic Groundhog Day premise and flipped it on its head.

The plot will follow Millie as she attempts to get her body back, with her own serial killer-possessed body proving to be a lot more popular (and deadly) than she ever was. Vaughn in particular looks like he's having a ton of fun in this one. Newton and Vaughn are joined by Uriah Shelton, Alan Ruck, Katie Finneran, and Celeste O'Connor among others. It's worth noting that initially the film started production under the working title Freaky Friday the 13th, which just sounds like a lawsuit waiting to happen.

Freaky is set to hit theaters on November 13, which you guessed it, is a Friday.