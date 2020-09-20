Tenet’s fourth domestic weekend has yielded another $4.7 million at the box office, down 26 percent from last weekend’s $6.7 million.

Currently, only 74 percent of all movie theaters in the U.S. are open with cinemas in Los Angeles, New York City, and San Francisco still closed. Deadline reports that while the film’s total domestic earnings stand at a low $36.1 million, Tenet is doing exceedingly well in the overseas market with a total haul of $214 million after a solid opening in Japan over the weekend. Now, worldwide, Tenet has grossed $250 million. The movie is likely being driven by its international box office since COVID-19 is being better handled abroad than in the U.S. Warner Bros. is still planning on giving Tenet a huge marketing relaunch whenever New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco are able to resume operations.

While 80 percent of theaters in California remain shuttered, the state has allowed cinemas in the northern part of the state and San Diego to reopen, allowing Orange County to become Tenet’s No. 1 market again this weekend. After Orange County, the film's top markets were Dallas, Toronto, Salt Lake City, Phoenix, Chicago, the greater New York Metro area (NJ & CT theaters), Houston, Atlanta, and San Diego.