Sony has apologized for its PlayStation 5 console mishap, which surprised gamers this week, preventing many from securing the new system.

The company expressed its regrets on Twitter: “Let’s be honest: PS5 preorders could have been a lot smoother. We truly apologize for that.” The tweet continued, “Over the next few days, we will release more PS5 consoles for preorder—retailers will share more details. And more PS5s will be available through the end of the year.”

Sony revealed PS5’s release in the manner of a Quickstrike sneaker release where it was announced last Wednesday that the console would be available for preorder the next day. Then, according to HypeBeast, the PS5 was mistakenly launched hours later on Walmart, which prompted other retailers to open their preorder links. This ultimately caused a burst of preorders by both gamers and resellers.

Resellers were able to purchase multiple preorders, leaving fans with nothing. Sony has now guaranteed that it would release more preorders “over the next few days,” and make more units available “through the end of the year.” So if you didn’t get your hands on a preorder, stay tuned for an update from Sony in the coming days.