After unveiling the PlayStation 5 back in June, Sony is set to reveal new details about the highly-anticipated console on Wednesday during a new event.

Scheduled to run for 40-minutes, the digital PlayStation 5 showcase will offer fans a look at what games they can expect when the console launches later this year. Sony also finally announced the launch date and price for the PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition, which doesn't feature a disc drive.

The PS5 will launch Nov. 12 in the U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea for $499,99, and the Digital Edition will launch the same day for $399.99. The worldwide launch will follow on Nov. 19.

Kicking off at 4 p.m. ET and 1 p.m. PT, Sony announced the PS5 pricing shortly after Microsoft announced the pricing for the Xbox Series X, and the Xbox Series S, which will retail for $499 and $299 respectively.

The event kicked off with the announcement of Final Fantasy XVI, the latest entry in Square Enix's long-running RPG franchise. The trailer indicated that it will also be available on PC, but not Xbox Series S or X.

From there, Sony offered a look at another exclusive with Spider-Man: Miles Morales running on the PS5, showcasing the improved presentation from the 2018 original.

Hogwarts: Legacy also got a brief announcement trailer, showcasing the sprawling world of Harry Potter.

Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War got a thrilling gameplay trailer.

And here's a look at Resident Evil 8: Village courtesy of Capcom.

Watch the full stream above.