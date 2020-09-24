Despite his current issues with Warner Bros. over Joss Whedon's behavior onset, Cyborg actor Ray Fisher will reportedly join shoot scenes the Snyder Cut of Justice League.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Zack Snyder will oversee reshoots this October, and Fisher will be joining the likes of Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, and Gal Gadot for new scenes. Snyder left production on Justice League early after the death of his son, and he was promptly replaced by Joss Whedon, who completed filming of the project. Fisher is noteworthy because he's currently in a dispute with Warner Bros. over allegations he leveled against Whedon and executives at the studio, but it appears that both parties were able to work something out in order to finish the Snyder Cut. Despite the news, Fisher shows no signs of backing down from is dispute with the studio, as a tweet he posted on Wednesday suggests.

Fisher first made an appearance as Cyborg in 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and was given more of a spotlight in Justice League. He was also, at one point, scheduled to have his own solo movie by 2020. Due to the box office disappointment of Justice League, however, the future of Warner's DC slate of films was heavily retooled, and the Cyborg movie was shelved.

Earlier this year, Fisher said that Warner Bros. had allowed Whedon to engage in "gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable" behavior on set.

After making the allegation, WarnerMedia launched an investigation, and later claimed that Fisher hadn't been cooperative. He fired back and provided proof that he had met with an investigator, while Aquaman actor Jason Momoa offered his support to his co-star. Sources told THR that Whedon allegedly cut a large portion of Fisher's scenes when he took over from Snyder, who engaged in a more collaborative directing style.

Regardless, Fisher is still in talks with the studio to make a cameo in Ezra Miller's standalone The Flash movie, which is scheduled to go into production next year. Negotiations are still ongoing, and it remains to be seen if he will appear in future movies as Cyborg. Zack Snyder's four-hour Justice League cut, though, is set to debut on HBO Max in 2021.