Rising British comedian Munya Chawawa has joined forces with Netflix UK to present Netflix News, giving us a rundown of the streaming platform's new and upcoming releases.

In the very first episode, Chawawa's newsreading alter-ego, Barty Crease, takes us through the highly-anticipated Netflix shows dropping in the back end of 2020, with Sherlock Holmes spin-off Enola Holmes, Jack Whitehall's Travels With My Father and Ratched, Criminal all receiving LOL-inducing mentions.

Chawawa spoke with Complex back in June about how he achieved his increased productivity (and virality) during lockdown: "The lockdown has given people the chance to fully focus and engage with content. When things go back to normal, people might be less inclined to watch me daggering my carpet! But until then, it's the best time for all creators to showcase what makes them awesome."

Tune into the first episode of Netflix News above.