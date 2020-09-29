It looks like Naya Rivera’s sister, Nickayla has responded to reports that she’s moved in with the late actress’ ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey, and his and Naya's five-year-old son Josey.

“In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew even though I can't show up for myself,” the 25-year-old model wrote on her Instagram Story. “Im not concerned with the ways things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure.”

“What matters most I've learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others and never take a moment for granted,” she continued. “I hope you all can do the same.”

ET later confirmed that Dorsey and Nickayla are living together but are not romantically involved. A source told the outlet that Nickayla stepped up as soon as Naya went missing, and that Nickayla and Dorsey have been working together to raise Josey.

“Since the devastating loss of Naya, Ryan’s role in parenting has of course been amped up,” the source said. “He’s the primary caregiver, but has been relying very heavily on Nickayla. He would not be able to do this without her help and involvement.”

The pair decided to live together because it seemed like a better fit for Josey’s well-being. The source said that there are no romantic feelings between Dorsey and Nickayla.

“They simply share the same goal—to give Josey the best childhood possible and to raise him the best they can without Naya,” the source said. “They’ve also found comfort in one another because they understand what each other is dealing with and they know how exhausting it can be to be grieving in the public eye while trying to keep it together for Josey.”

Naya passed away in an accidental drowning in California's Lake Piru in early July.