Marvel has found its Ms. Marvel.

According to Deadline, newcomer Iman Vellani will play the titular superhero in the upcoming Disney+ series Ms. Marvel.

Disney and Marvel reportedly embarked on an exhaustive search to fill the role of Kamala Khan, who has the distinction of being Marvel's first Muslim superero. A Pakistani-American teen based in New Jersey, Khan was first introduced in 2013 and has become a fan favorite ever since. Recently, she made an extensive appearance as a main character in the Marvel's Avengers game from Square Enix. Among her power are the ability to morph her body, extend her limbs or neck, and rapid healing.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Fiege indicated that along with the series, Ms. Marvel will appear in future Marvel Cinematic Universe films as well. it. The announcement is just the latest in what's been a busy week for the studio. Earlier this week, Samuel L. Jackson was announced to be reprising his role as Nick Fury in his own Disney+ series. That followed the news that Tatiana Maslany was cast as the titular character in the She-Hulk series also coming to Disney+. As with the Ms. Marvel series, both the Nick Fury and She-Hulk shows have yet to get a release date.

And while this was the first year in a while that no new Marvel movie was released (thanks a lot, coronavirus), the studio seems poised to drop the hammer sooner rather than later.