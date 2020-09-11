It's going to be a while before fans get to see Fast and Furious 9 in theaters, but star Michelle Rodriguez has teased that it will be worth the wait. Speaking with Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham on SiriusXM on Thursday, Rodriguez seemed to confirm that the next movie in the franchise will be going to space.

“How did you guys find that out?” Rodriguez said when asked if space was on the cards. “See what happens? People start talking behind the scenes, man. ‘When a movie doesn’t come out and forget about it, things get out. Nobody was supposed to know that!”

Of course, this isn't the first time the cast has hinted at the crew going to space in Fast 9, which looks to take the action to new levels of ridiculousness if the trailer is any indication. During an interview earlier this year, also with Cagle and Cunningham, Ludacris appeared to hint that one set piece in F9 takes place in space.

"I don't know, I don't know what you said," teased Ludacris when asked if space was in the cards. "Listen, as long as the stakes were set up correctly, then I'm down for whatever."

Elsewhere in the new interview, Rodriguez spoke about how she successfully pushed to get a woman writer on board for the series. "The thing is, is that all the guys are focused on the guys, period,” Rodriguez added. “It’s just an egoist natural thing. For people, people just care about themselves usually, or people who look like them or act like them or have the same genitalia, I don’t know. It’s just how it works. And so I just know that if I bring up a female writer and she might care a little more about the female story."

Watch her full interview on the show above, and catch Fast 9 when it hits theaters on April 2, 2021.