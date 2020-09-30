On Wednesday’s (Sept. 30) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska and DJ Akademiks are joined again by Love Renaissance (LVRN) co-founder Justice Baiden. The trio starts off the show reacting to yesterday’s presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. They then share their thoughts on the reactions rappers (JT, Big Sean and more) had about the debate and comment on the importance of voting. Next, the crew shares their thoughts on Lil Baby announcing that he will no longer make politically charged music, after releasing the single ‘The Bigger Picture’ back in June. Later, DJ Akademiks goes through some recent stats from artists, such as Youngboy NBA, Pop Smoke, Juice WRLD, Alicia Keys and more. Lastly, the squad touches on Cardi B getting backlash for having an Only Fans account, and talk about G Herbo turning his old elementary school into a community center.