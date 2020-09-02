Letitia Wright took to Instagram to share a moving tribute to her late Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman. Wright played the character Shuri in the film, the sister of Boseman's T'Challa and a Wakandan princess that posses genius-level intellect.

"A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease," Wright said of Boseman in the video she posted, which features images of nature. "Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place."

Wright continued, "Words can’t describe how I feel – how we all feel – that losing you was forced upon us, to accept this as a new reality. I wish I got to say goodbye. I messaged you a couple times but I thought you were just busy. I didn’t know you were dealing with so much. Against all the odds, you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you."

You can see the post, which Wright captioned "for my brother," below.

Boseman passed away following a battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

Yesterday, Michael B. Jordan, another of Boseman's Black Panther co-stars, shared a tribute to the late actor on social media. "I wish we had more time," Jordan, who played Erik Killmonger in the movie, wrote. "I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts."