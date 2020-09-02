Letitia Wright took to Instagram to share a moving tribute to her late Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman. Wright played the character Shuri in the film, the sister of Boseman's T'Challa and a Wakandan princess that posses genius-level intellect.
"A soul so beautiful, when you walked into a room, there was calm. You always moved with grace and ease," Wright said of Boseman in the video she posted, which features images of nature. "Every time I saw you, the world would be a better place."
Wright continued, "Words can’t describe how I feel – how we all feel – that losing you was forced upon us, to accept this as a new reality. I wish I got to say goodbye. I messaged you a couple times but I thought you were just busy. I didn’t know you were dealing with so much. Against all the odds, you remained focused on fulfilling your purpose with the time handed to you."
You can see the post, which Wright captioned "for my brother," below.
Boseman passed away following a battle with colon cancer. He was 43.
Yesterday, Michael B. Jordan, another of Boseman's Black Panther co-stars, shared a tribute to the late actor on social media. "I wish we had more time," Jordan, who played Erik Killmonger in the movie, wrote. "I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts."
I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything. I wish we had more time. One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked , and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me. You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness. I wish we had more time. Everything you’ve given the world … the legends and heroes that you’ve shown us we are … will live on forever. But the thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are. Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family , your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here. I wish we had more time. I'm more aware now than ever that time is short with people we love and admire. I’m gonna miss your honesty, your generosity, your sense of humor, and incredible gifts. I’ll miss the gift of sharing space with you in scenes. I’m dedicating the rest of my days to live the way you did. With grace, courage, and no regrets. “Is this your king!?” Yes . he . is! Rest In Power Brother.
