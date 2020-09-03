Dwayne Johnson shared on Instagram Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19, along with his wife Lauren and two children, Tiana and Jasmine.

"I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn't, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut," Johnson said. "But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good. We're on the other end of it, we're on the other side. We're no longer contagious, and we are — thank God — we are healthy."

Johnson revealed his family contracted the virus from "very close family friends" who were unaware that they had it, saying, "They are devastated that it led to them infecting our family." The Jumanji: The Next Level actor said he will exercise caution by making sure any friends and family who visit get tested beforehand.

Johnson said that while his daughters only dealt with a sore throat, his and Lauren's experience with the coronavirus was a "little bit different," describing their ordeal as "a rough go" without going into further detail. Coming out on the other end, Johnson implored his followers to take the necessary precautions, such as wearing a face covering and boosting your immune system, summing up this approach as "control the controllables."

Check out his post below.