Disneyland unveiled their mural to the late Chadwick Boseman Thursday. Located in the Downtown Disney shopping district, the installation, which is titled "King Chad," shows Boseman giving the Wakanda salute to child wearing the Black Panther mask and a hospital gown.

The mural is meant to call to mind the time Boseman visited children with cancer at the St. Jude campus in Tennessee two years ago, even as he was privately dealing with colon cancer.

That same year, Boseman got emotional while discussing the personal and professional impact that two kids named Ian and Taylor, who were dealing with terminal cancer, had on him during an interview with SiriusXM.

Check out the Disneyland artwork from Nikkolas Smith below.