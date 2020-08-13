On Thursday’s (August 13) episode of #EverydayStruggle, Nadeska, Wayno and DJ Akademiks start off the show with Akademiks answering to a fan that called him a hater for never being satisfied with the XXL Freshman picks. Next, the EDS crew shares their thoughts on the alleged break up of the YBN collective and discuss the careers of Almighty Jay and Cordae without the YBN branding. Soon after, the crew shares their thoughts on City Girls’ recent interview with The Breakfast Club, where JT called out men for being threatened by women “dominating now” the rap game. They also discuss Megan Thee Stallion’s tweets, where she expresses the double standard between the sexualization of men and women in music and lastly, the crew jokes about the possible reboot of the 90’s hit sitcom ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.’