Congratulations are in order for Niecy Nash, who announced on Instagram Monday that she recently wed singer Jessica Betts.

Nash posted a photo of herself with Betts on her Stories with the caption, "#PlotTwist," alongside a rainbow emoji, suggesting she's aware that this revelation comes as a surprise to the public, especially after she filed for divorce last year from husband Jay Tucker, ending their eight-year marriage.

Still, Niecy's announcement was celebrated on Twitter from those who were more than happy to hear some uplifting news.