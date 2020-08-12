Since ViacomCBS dropped Nick Cannon last month over anti-Semitic comments, the media mogul has been demanding the rights to his MTV show Wild ‘N Out. According to new reports, Cannon is now escalating that fight by taking the company to court.

According to information obtained by the Shade Room, Cannon is suing Viacom for $1.5 billion (the reported value of the brand). "It is just that simple, Wild 'N Out belongs to Nick!" his team told the outlet. "The show was created by Nick Cannon with his idea and original thought. Wild'N Out has brought billions of dollars in revenue to Viacom since 2015. And Nick deserves and has earned everything it is worth."

ViacomCBS cut ties with Cannon following backlash he received over anti-Semitic comments made during his podcast Cannon’s Class. The mass media conglomerate condemned his “hateful speech” and failure to “acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism.”

Since then, Cannon hosted a discussion on Cannon’s Class with Rabbi Abraham Cooper, where the two discussed the dangers of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and how Cannon's recent statements perpetuated harmful stereotypes about Jewish people.

“If Viacom believes in growth, equality, education, then Viacom will do what is right and pay Nick what they owe, and give him his $1.5 billion brand,” his team told the Shade Room.

Cannon also recently appeared on a Jewish program where he joined Rabbi Noam Marans to talk about strengthening the solidarity between Black and Jewish communities.

"If my goal truly is to break down the walls and barriers amongst communities and bring us closer together, it truly is time to get rid of all of the things that divide us and utilize this moment. I'll be that sacrificial lamb if I have to be that person that stands firm...." the 39-year-old told Marans, according to Billboard. "A lot of people may have been upset that I apologized, but I feel like that's what someone of true character is actually supposed to do when they hurt someone. And now, let's get through this process of truth and reconciliation."