Production on The Matrix 4 resumed this month after it was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but there's one major actor from the original who hasn't been on set just yet. Laurence Fishburne, who played the iconic character Morpheus in the original Matrix trilogy, is allegedly not involved in the new film.

In an interview with New York Magazine via the Wrap, Fishburne has broke his silence on his notable absence from the cast list.

"I have not been invited,” he explained. “Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it’s great." It's a very bizarre omission from the highly-anticipated sequel, especially since Fishburne's character was an integral part of Neo's introduction to the Matrix itself. However, it's worth pointing out, especially since some of the cast is returning, that Fishburne could still turn up with a surprise appearance.

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Lambert Wilson, and Jada Pinkett Smith are all set to reprise their roles from the trilogy, and they will be joined by newcomers such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, and Priyanka Chopra among others.

Upon confirming that production had resumed on The Matrix 4, which is tentatively scheduled to hit theaters on April 1, 2022, Keanu Reeves gave an encouraging update to fans. "Well, it's great and an honor and I'm very grateful to be working," he said of the opportunity to work on the fourth entry. "We're scrappy, we know how to get stuff done. We think on our feet and [have] that kind of spirit, that kindred spirit of just coming together. You know, it goes back to, like, 'Let's put on a show! We'll get some props! We've got some things! We're gonna write!' And that spirit is definitely alive and well on The Matrix."