Kylie Jenner faced a lot of criticism after some Instagram users said she edited posted an image of herself with the caption, "Brown skinned girl." The image of the allegedly pre-edit caption—also the title of a Beyoncé track featuring Blue Ivy and more—started to circulate online, prompting Jenner to quickly shoot down claims she identified herself as a person of color.

The Shade Room initially shared a side-by-side comparison of the supposed pre-edit caption and the current caption, "brown eyed girl." Upon catching wind of the post, Jenner responded in the comments. "This is photoshopped," she wrote. "Never said this. Have a good day."

TSR additionally posted comments in which people allegedly called her out for calling for the caption, but Jenner has indicated it never said that at all.

To further debunk the image, she addressed the situation on her Instagram Stories, too.

"Here's the fake version that everyone believed," she wrote, sharing the allegedly doctored images. "Saw online someone photoshopped this photo I posted to change my caption from 'brown eyed girl' to 'brown skinned girl.' I never said this."

She later clarified that she had edited the caption, but that was to add "brown eyed girl" since it intially just had emojis and no words.

She also posted a screenshot of a comment from a fan who said they saw the photo when it was uploaded and it said "brown eyed."