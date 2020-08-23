Colin Farrell looks unrecognizable in his role as the Penguin in Matt Reeves’ Batman.

So much so that fans were incredulous when they found out it was him. Some mistook the Penguin to be another actor, Richard Kind.

Reeves released the first official Batman trailer on Saturday during Warner Bros.' DC FanDome virtual event. Fans got a first look at Reeves’ new interpretations of legendary Bat villains Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) and the Riddler (Paul Dano), as well as Farrell’s portrayal of Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin.

In the trailer, Penguin is seen standing angrily, while taking part in a gunfight, and then is pursued by the Batmobile. According to Reeves, we’ll see the villains from their early years. Cobblepot, for instance, doesn’t go by the name Penguin just yet, and even dislikes the moniker.

Fans were in disbelief that it was Farrell, largely due to the prosthetics.

Reeves confirmed Farrell’s part in the film in January. Robert Pattinson, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis also star. The Batman is currently slated for release in October 2021, with filming set to resume in the fall.