The newest clip from Zach Snyder’s Justice League gives us a glimpse of the black suit that Superman (Henry Cavill) wears in the film.

The brief video follows last month’s first look of the Snyder Cut, which Jason Momoa first shared on Instagram. He also tagged the post with the hashtag #releasethesnydercut, helping to raise awareness of the Snyder Cut. The teaser didn’t divulge a lot, mainly showing Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman as she comes upon Darkseid. Snyder also shared the clip on Twitter.

The Snyder Cut of Justice League is slated for release via HBO Max in 2021. The streaming service announced the news in mid-May, with Snyder later confirming, but without a specific release date. The theatrical version of Justice League arrived in 2017, and was met with mixed reviews, grossing over $650 million on a sizable budget of $300 million.

during his Justice Con panel discussion on Saturday afternoon, Snyder also mentioned that no Joss Whedon-shot footage will be used. He elaborated further:

“I would destroy the movie, I would set it on fire, before I would use a single frame that I did not photograph...That is a fucking hard fact. I literally would blow that thing up, if I thought for a second…Anything you see in this movie that reminds you of the theatrical release — which again, famously, I literally have never seen — would be because that was a thing that I had done, and was being borrowed for whatever, that Frankenstein’s monster that you got in the theater.”

In June, Cavill echoed sentiments he’s made before, about his affinity for playing the role of Superman.

“I’ve always been a fan of Superman,” Cavill told Variety. “With a character like that, you carry the mantle with you off set. And it becomes part of your public representation. When you meet children, children don’t necessarily see me as Henry Cavill, but they might see Superman, and there’s a responsibility which comes with that. Because it’s such a wonderful character, it’s actually a responsibility I’m happy to have, and I hope that I get to play more of Superman in years to come.”