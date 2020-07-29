The talented Yassir Lester—writer on Netflix's #blackAF, The Carmichael Show, and Girls, as well as star of Black Monday and Duncanville—joins Frazier and khal to talk about everything from the importance of—and the backlash received by—Kenya Barris' #blackAF, how his Jersey Mike's #BLM spoof came to, and a spirited discussion on critiquing Black art in Hollywood. Yassir also spoke on how major networks flourished with the clout they created with Black content, and we were luky to get Entrepreneur & Media Connoisseur Uzo Ometu to drop some science about the business of Black television shows on major networks. Later, Frazier and Khal give some quick thoughts on the recent Emmys nominations, aka Awards SZN has officially begun.