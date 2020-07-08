Karena Evans, who is most well-known for directing all of the visuals from Drake's 2018 album Scorpion, joins Watch Less to talk about her new projects. Not only did she direct the pilot for Starz's upcoming series P-Valley, but she also worked on an episode from the upcoming season of FX's Snowfall, as well as a more secret project that she's currently working on. Later, Khal and Frazier talk the latest release date changes to Christopher Nolan's Tenet, and reflect on some recent losses in the world of TV and film.