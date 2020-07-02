With many movie theaters still forced to stay closed due to public health risks, Walmart has partnered with Tribeca Enterprises to create 160 drive-in theaters out of their parking lots to be used from August to October.

Walmart announced via Twitter on Wednesday that they plan to work with Tribeca Enterprises to deliver a movie theater experience from customers' cars, including car-side concessions and the works. Screening in Walmart parking-lots-turned-drive-ins will begin in August and continue into October.

While the Walmart drive-ins look to deliver the drive-in experience to several places locally, this is also just the continuation of a much larger drive-in series that Tribeca has prepared to start. According to Hollywood Reporter, every Thursday and Sunday, starting today until August 2, Tribeca will be screening classic films in venues like the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas; Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena; Nickerson Beach in Nassau County, New York; and Orchard Beach in the Bronx.

“At Tribeca’s core, we aim to bring people together through the arts to send a signal of unity and resiliency to the world during challenging times,” co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival Jane Rosenthal said in a statement. “As an immediate and safe solution, we’re excited to bring new and classic works from filmmakers, creators, and artists to communities across the country through the Tribeca Drive-In series. As the nation begins to emerge from months of quarantine, we look forward to movie theaters reopening and hope that the Drive-In serves as a reminder of the magic of the moviegoing experience.”