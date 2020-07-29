Attention all Spicelords. In celebration of National Wing Day, Uber Eats and Off The Menu are partnering up for an exclusive drop. Ten celebrities—including Snoop Dogg, Shaquille O’Neal, Tyra Banks, and more—will be sharing their favorite wing recipes with restaurants across 10 different cities. The only way for you to get your sticky fingers on these limited wings is through participating restaurants’ Uber Eats menu between July 29th and August 2nd while supplies last.

With over 100 restaurants participating, you’ve got a few options but time’s ticking. Hit the Uber Eats app now to try all of the scrumptious wings in your area and then vote for your favorite recipe. The winning restaurant will have a donation to the Center For Policing Equity made in their name. What are you waiting for? Go get some good wings for a great deal and an even greater cause.