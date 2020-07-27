Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who got married in Las Vegas last year, have welcomed a baby into the world.

Their reps confirmed to People in a statement, "Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby." TMZ reported that the Game of Thrones star gave birth last Wednesday in Los Angeles and the baby's name is Willa.

Word that the couple were expecting first came in February, although they never officially shared the news. Turner revealed her baby bump in public in May, confirming the earlier reports despite the couple's silence surrounding the pregnancy.

Turner and Jonas started dating in 2016 and became engaged in October 2017. They got married in a Las Vegas chapel in May 2019 after attending the Billboard Music Awards together. Among the guests at the wedding, which was officiated by an Elvis impersonator, were Joe's brothers Nick and Kevin, country duo Dan & Shay, and Diplo. They had a bigger, more planned-out wedding in Paris a month later.

Since the end of Game of Thrones in 2019, Sophie Turner has been relatively quiet save for the Quibi series Survive, which launched this year. She did appear in the X-Men film Dark Phoenix as Jean Grey shortly after GoT concluded, but it was a commercial flop that effectively brought an end to non-MCU X-Men movies. Joe Jonas, meanwhile, went on an extensive tour with his brothers in August, wrapping up in February 2020, just ahead of the coronavirus pandemic.