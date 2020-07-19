When it rains, it pours, and it appears Nick Cannon's latest thunderstorm has unfortunately left him in a pretty dark place.

On Saturday, Cannon took to Instagram where he mourned the death of his friend and NCredible artist, Ryan Bowers. Bowers took his own life, which led Cannon to reveal that he previously contemplated doing the same.

"After waking up & barely rising from my own dark contemplation of continuing my physical existence on this planet, this powerful warrior actually had the balls to do it," Cannon captioned with a picture of himself and Bowers. "I’ve said it once and I will say it again, this was the strongest dude I’ve ever met! ... I am certain that your energy will never die and your Spirit is eternal, so I ask you still to forgive me for letting you down Warrior. I can’t help but think if I wasnt so engulfed in my own bullshit I could’ve been there for you when you finally took your life after several attempts... Fuck this place!!"

This wasn't the first time Cannon has sparked speculation of suicidal thoughts. After facing a wave of backlash for his Anti-Semitic comments, Cannon decided to apologize to the Jewish community and further educate himself. This led to some fans of the Black community to condemn Cannon for back-pedaling on his stance. While dealing with these social issues which have taken a toll on his career, Cannon let it be known that he doesn't feel welcomed on Earth anymore.

"I hurt an entire community and it pained me to my core, I thought it couldn’t get any worse. Then I watched my own community turn on me and call me a sell-out for apologizing. Goodnight. Enjoy Earth," Cannon tweeted before adding: "Y’all can have this planet. I’m out!"