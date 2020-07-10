Fast & Furious 9 isn't going to make its original May release date due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Ludacris has seemingly indicated the film will be worth the wait.

Hollywood Reporter notes that Ludacris appeared on SiriusXM's Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham show, and he gave away a big hint on where fans can expect the story to go. When asked how the series could continue to top its action setpieces, Ludacris indicated the cast of characters could be headed to space in the next installment. Cunningham riffed on a few ideas on what the franchise could do next, and one of her suggestions was going to space.

"I will say that you are very intuitive, because you said something right, but I'm not going to give it away," he replied. When Cunningham pried for more information, confidently beting on the series going to space, Ludacris kept his mouth shut. "I don't know, I don't know what you said," he teased. In a 2019 interview, Fast and Furious screenwriter Chris Morgan was asked about taking Vin Diesel and crew to space, to which he replied, "Listen, as long as the stakes were set up correctly, then I'm down for whatever."

F9 was originally set to hit theaters on May 22, but it was pushed to April 2, 2021 in March on account of the coronavirus pandemic.