The daughter of actor Kelsey Grammer was one of two people slashed during an incident that took place outside of a restaurant in New York City, sources tell the local ABC-affiliate.

Witnesses say the altercation began when an intoxicated man approached employees and demanded service. The workers refused to serve the man a drink, which angered him. This led to 36-year-old Spencer Grammer and a 32-year-old man who was with her to attempt to deescalate the situation.

The man responded by slashing Grammer's associate in the back with an unidentified sharp object before turning the instrument on Grammer and cutting her arm.

"He was definitely too intoxicated and he took his actions from one thing to another and he hurt people who had nothing to do with his actual issue," witness Amanda Cervantes explained.

The suspect fled from the scene, but he was caught on video by a nearby surveillance camera. Police are now searching for the assailant.

Grammer and her friend were taken to a local hospital where they were treated for their wounds and released.

Like her father, Spencer Grammer is an actress that is best known as the voice of Summer Smith on Adult Swim's Rick and Morty.