Actor Jeremy Strong is very committed to his craft. In fact, he's so committed to method acting that he apparently begged director Aaron Sorkin to tear-gas him on the set of The Trial of the Chicago 7.

In a new profile from Vanity Fair on the upcoming Netflix drama, which also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sacha Baron Cohen among others, Sorkin said that Strong took a method actor approach for the project. "Jeremy begged me to spray him with real tear gas," revealed Sorkin. He also wanted to make it clear that he didn't agree to use tear gas on Strong, which probably would have impeded his ability to act rather than enhance it.

The movie features some scenes of riots in Chicago's Grant park, and Succession star Strong portrays real-life civil rights activist Jerry Rubin in the film. In the first-look pictures release for the film, Strong can be seen sporting a full hippie look with a tie-dye t-shirt, a headband, and weed in his hand. It's yet unclear if he was method enough to smoke weed on set, but that's ultimately a lot cooler than being sprayed in the face with tear gas to achieve the desired effect.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is set to hit Netflix on Nov. 3, and will also feature the likes of Eddie Redmayne, Frank Langella, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.