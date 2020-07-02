Amazon Studios has acquired the licensing rights to create a TV series adaptation of the massively successful Fallout video game franchise, Deadline reports. Amazon Studio posted a short teaser trailer to show fans what they can expect.

Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's Kilter Films are also on board, along with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks as well. The show has already received a series commitment from Amazon.

"Fallout is one of the greatest game series of all time. Each chapter of this insanely imaginative story has cost us countless hours we could have spent with family and friends," Joy and Nolan said in a statement. "So we're incredibly excited to partner with Todd Howard and the rest of the brilliant lunatics at Bethesda to bring this massive, subversive, and darkly funny universe to life with Amazon Studios."

Fallout was initially released on PC devices in October of 1997, and is centered around exploring a post-apocalyptic society after nuclear warfare has ravaged the world in 2077. The game gained a cult-like following over the years because of it's immersive and interactive world-building, and since it's initial release, there have been several sequels; most recently Fallout 76: Wastelanders, released in April of this year.

“Fallout is an iconic global franchise, with legions of fans worldwide and a rich, deeply compelling storyline that powers it. And Jonah and Lisa are the perfect storytellers to bring this series to life,” said Albert Cheng, COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to join with Bethesda to bring Fallout to television.”