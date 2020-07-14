Empire actor Bryshere Gray has been charged with domestic violence after surrendering to police outside of his Goodyear, Arizona home early Monday morning, KNXV-TV reports.

Gray initially refused to come outside and speak with officers when they arrived at his home at 10:15 p.m. Sunday night in response to a 911 call regarding a domestic violence incident. Goodyear police report Gray's wife flagged down someone at a nearby gas station claiming she had been assaulted by her husband over "the last several hours."

The citizen returned with Gray's wife to their residence and contacted the police. Goodyear SWAT and Crisis Negotiations were called to the scene amid a standoff between the 26-year-old actor and police that didn't end until shortly after 7 a.m.

Gray’s wife was eventually taken to a nearby hospital where she was treated and discharged. She reportedly had numerous visible injuries on her body, and alleges that she was strangled by Gray at one point and temporarily lost consciousness.

According to the Maricopa County Jail records, Gray was arrested on charges of aggravated assault, assault and disorderly conduct.