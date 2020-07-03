August Alsina is speaking his truth after Jada Pinkett Smith denied the singer’s allegations about their intimate relationship.

Turning to Instagram, Alsina penned a statement about freedom and fighting forms of adversity. While not mentioning Jada directly, it appeared Alsina was bolstering his claims about their relationship, which he claims was blessed by Will Smith. “Truth & Transparency makes us uncomfortable, yes, but i can’t apologize for that,” he wrote. “My truth is MY truth, & its mine to own.”

Alsina goes on to insinuate that the Smiths were notified before he came clean about the affair during an interview with the Breakfast Club's Angela Yee. “W/ that being said i should also say that, no one was side swiped by any conversation, everyone got courtesy calls time in advance,” the singer wrote.

Jada’s team initially denied the comments, saying Alsina’s claims were “absolutely not true.” However, the actress later tweeted that “there's some healing that needs to happen” and revealed that she would be hosting herself on Red Table Talk.

While the truth about the alleged affair is still murky, it appears both parties are standing firm in their side of things.