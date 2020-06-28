Sacha Baron Cohen has taken his trolling to new heights.

On Saturday, the comedian infiltrated the “March for Our Rights 3” rally, a right-wing militia event in Olympia, Washington, where he dressed as a country singer and led the crowd in a hateful, racist song, The Daily Beast reports.

Outfitted in overalls and fake facial hair, Cohen starts to sing about Barack Obama, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the World Health Organization, and the “Wuhan flu.” “Dr Fauci, what we gonna do?/Inject him with the Wuhan flu…/Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do?/Lock her up like we used to do,” he sang.

According to event organizers, Cohen initially disguised himself as the head of a political action committee that wanted to sponsor the rally. He then ended up hiring his own security, who prevented the organizers from removing him from the stage or pulling the plug on his performance.

“He came on stage disguised as the lead singer of the last band, singing a bunch of racist, hateful, disgusting shit,” Yelm City Councilman James Blair wrote on Facebook after the event. “His security blocked event organizers from getting him off the stage, or pulling power from the generator.”

The councilman also alleged that Cohen was whisked away in a “private ambulance that was contracted to be their escape route” after the crowd turned on him.

A Twitter user claims that Cohen returned to the scene of the crime during an interview where a man was explaining Cohen’s stunt. The comedian donned a reporter costume, complete with sunglasses, gray hair, and a matching gray beard and mustache.

The rally was organized by the Washington Three Percenters, a far-right militia group that has hosted gun rights rallies before. The Southern Poverty Law Center explains that the three percent reference “stems from the dubious historical claim that only three percent of American colonists fought against the British during the War of Independence.”

It’s possible that Cohen might have pulled the prank for Season 2 of his Showtime series Who is America?