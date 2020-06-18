Raven-Symoné Pearman and her girlfriend Miranda Maday have tied the knot.

The actress took to Instagram to make the announcement, writing, “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new asshole!!! I’s married NOW.”

Because of COVID-19, the couple wed in what looks to be a small outdoor backyard ceremony, based on photos Raven shared on IG. “Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time,” she wrote.

According to NBC News, the couple hadn’t publicly announced their relationship until they both shared the wedding photos. Maday also posted about their marriage on Thursday.

Of course, it should be noted that some people on Twitter were up in arms about Symoné marrying a white woman, while others showed their support.