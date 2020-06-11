As the country continues to reckon with racial injustice in America, a group of celebrities joined forces with the NAACP for its "I Take Responsibility" public service announcement that dropped alongside a website on Thursday. The black-and-white video features several celebrities speaking into a camera about how they pledge to "take responsibility" for implicitly playing a part in racism, and how they will no longer "turn a blind eye" to the injustices that the black community faces. Unfortunately, the PSA was not as positively received as those involved may have hoped.

While those involved clearly meant well, many people pointed out the overly scripted performances from the likes of Sarah Paulson, Julianne Moore, Justin Theroux, Stanley Tucci, Aaron Paul, Kristen Bell, Mark Duplass, Kesha, and many more.

You can check out what the timeline had to say about the campaign's video down below.