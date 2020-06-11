After a brief delay, Sony's highly anticipated PlayStation 5 reveal event happened on Thursday.

The PS5 has been revealed to come in a sleek white design with matching white Dualshock controllers. There will be two different versions of the system as well, one regular and the other being called the "Digital Edition." The latter is reportedly set to come with no disc drive and will operate only digitally, while the regular version will come with a disk drive.

The system can also be placed sideways while being used as well. While it is still unclear whether the system will be coming in an alternate black colorway as well, it does sport a jet black finish down the middle. The Dualshock controllers also look to come with enhanced sensors, a built-in microphone along with headphone jack, and more sensitive gripping and button pads.

The company showed off a number of new titles for the system as well as specs and more hype. The first reveal of the stream came with the announcement of Insomniac Games' sequel to Spider-Man, which will see players take on the role of Miles Morales instead of Peter Parker. Shortly after, Gran Turismo made its long overdue return with a trailer for Gran Turismo 7. Spider-Man: Miles Morales wasn't the only new game reveal from Insomniac, with the studio also showcasing a new Ratchet & Clank title. Grand Theft Auto V

Other games announced during the conference included Annapurna Interactive's cat adventure Stray, Housemarque's new shooter Returnal, and a LittleBigPlanet spinoff titled Sackboy: A Big Adventure. The new IP Kema: Bridge of Spirits made a splash too, showing off a distinctive art style and some off-kilter combat. Shinji Mikami, the creator of Resident Evil, showed off his new title Ghostwire: Tokyo, while a high number of indie talents from studios across the world were also shown off. The latest entry in the Hitman franchise got a trailer, as well as the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, called Horizon: Forbidden West, plus Resident Evil 8 and tons more. Watch a slew of trailers below: