Spotify has added another big name to its podcast lineup.

Just weeks after Spotify secured a $100 million deal with Joe Rogan, The Wall Street Journal reports Kim Kardashian has agreed to produce and host an exclusive podcast for the streaming giant. The program will reportedly focus on Kardashian's work with The Innocence Project, a nonprofit organization that aims to prevent and correct wrongful convictions.

Though Spotify has yet to comment on the deal, WSJ reports the podcast will be distributed via Spotify’s Parcast network and center on the investigative work of co-producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi. Other details of the agreement, including the financial terms, have not been revealed.

The news comes amid worldwide protests against racial injustices in the United States. Kardashian has become a vocal proponent of U.S. criminal justice reform and has used her platform to support prisoners whom she believes were wrongfully convicted. In addition to pursuing a career in law, the 39-year-old recently starred in documentary special Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, which explored the broken criminal justice system through the cases of Dawn Jackson, Alexis Martin, Momolu Stewart, and David Sheppard.