Donald Trump’s latest erratic behavior appears to include liking a tweet about HBO’s Insecure.

Fans, followers, and Issa Rae herself were baffled when Trump liked a tweet that someone posted during the show’s latest episode on Sunday. “This is how I wanted tonight's episode of Insecure to end...Damn Molly,” wrote user @shiningheaux.

The tweet also included a GIF from The Color Purple, where two characters are sitting in a field of flowers and clapping hands.

According to Huffington Post, the tweet popped up in Trump’s likes after midnight and was still there Monday morning. And as of this writing, it’s still there—and looks to be the only thing Trump has liked on Twitter.

Rae responded to a screenshot of Trump’s likes, writing, “what the fuck is this.”

Her Lovebirds co-star, Kumail Nanjiani was equally surprised, writing, “Well I found one thing I have in common with him: we’re both big fans of @IssaRae.”

Twitter also had a lot to say about Trump favoriting the tweet.