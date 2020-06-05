Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot on March 13 by plainclothes officers who barged into her home as she slept, would have turned 27 today. Her boyfriend, registered gun owner Kenneth Walker, reportedly exchanged gunfire with officers after they barged in. Taylor was unarmed, but officers shot her eight times. She was pronounced dead at the scene. On what would have been her 27th birthday, people are demanding justice be served.
With protests against police brutality taking place across the nation, countless celebrities have used their platform to demand the officers who fatally shot Taylor be held accountable. Inspired by writer Cate Young's #BirthdayforBreonna initiative, everyone from Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande to Nick Kroll and Elijah Wood have amplified the campaign. So far, none of the four officers involved in Taylor's death have been charged or arrested.
Celebrities have provided links to the Taylor family GoFundMe campaign, utilized hashtags to bring more attention to the case, and have urged followers to sign a petition that demands justice.
See which celebrities called for justice below.
!!!!!!! When are the arrest and charges happening ?!?! https://t.co/ZTSEB6Vb4h— solange knowles (@solangeknowles) June 3, 2020
It’s #BreonnaTaylor ‘s Birthday... happy birthday Queen. We not gonna shut up or stop until there’s been justice for you. Rest in power and paradise! 👸🏾👑— dvsn ÷ (@dvsn) June 5, 2020
Today would’ve been #breonnataylor birthday. She should be here. Instead she was murdered by police in what they’re calling a “clerical error”. They barged into her home without knocking and shot her in her sleep. She worked for us during the covid pandemic, she was an innocent civilian. SAY HER NAME. DEMAND JUSTICE ON HER BIRTHDAY. NO ARRESTS HAVE BEEN MADE. @govandybeshear @senatemajldr @drrandpaul @danieljaycameron MAKE THIS RIGHT. Post by @ju.niyah 🌸
A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) on Jun 5, 2020 at 8:27am PDT
happy birthday beautiful breonna💞this would have been your 27th 🤍🤍🤍🤍we will will not forget about you mama #justiceforbreonnataylor
A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on Jun 5, 2020 at 11:41am PDT
Happy Birthday #BreonnaTaylor .She looks so pretty and fine in this pic.Her story it’s so sad and unfair and it almost didn’t get picked up by the media.Kentuky police department really tried to sweep her case under the rug,but got is BIG.The fight ain’t over till you get justice pic.twitter.com/LuZFu4tlFF— iamcardib (@iamcardib) June 5, 2020
