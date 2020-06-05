Breonna Taylor, who was fatally shot on March 13 by plainclothes officers who barged into her home as she slept, would have turned 27 today. Her boyfriend, registered gun owner Kenneth Walker, reportedly exchanged gunfire with officers after they barged in. Taylor was unarmed, but officers shot her eight times. She was pronounced dead at the scene. On what would have been her 27th birthday, people are demanding justice be served.

With protests against police brutality taking place across the nation, countless celebrities have used their platform to demand the officers who fatally shot Taylor be held accountable. Inspired by writer Cate Young's #BirthdayforBreonna initiative, everyone from Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande to Nick Kroll and Elijah Wood have amplified the campaign. So far, none of the four officers involved in Taylor's death have been charged or arrested.

Celebrities have provided links to the Taylor family GoFundMe campaign, utilized hashtags to bring more attention to the case, and have urged followers to sign a petition that demands justice.

See which celebrities called for justice below.

!!!!!!! When are the arrest and charges happening ?!?! https://t.co/ZTSEB6Vb4h — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) June 3, 2020

It’s #BreonnaTaylor ‘s Birthday... happy birthday Queen. We not gonna shut up or stop until there’s been justice for you. Rest in power and paradise! 👸🏾👑 — dvsn ÷ (@dvsn) June 5, 2020