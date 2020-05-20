Sony Pictures reportedly has a secret Marvel movie in the development stages, and longtime TV director S.J. Clarkson will be at the helm.

Variety writes that the project will be the latest to join Sony's slate of Marvel films, which also includes the 2021 releases Morbius and Venom 2. It is expected that Clarkson's project will be the first woman-centric story in Sony's Marvel universe, which is separate from Marvel Studios' Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The studio is looking for an actor for the starring role, then a writer will be hired to develop the project around the star. There's no word on which character the movie will focus on, but sources have indicated Madame Web could be involved. She was first introduced to the Spider-Man comic book series in 1980, and has frequently appeared in storylines as a supporting character ever since. Usually portrayed as an elderly woman, Web is known for her psychic abilities including clairvoyance and telepathy.

Last year, Collider reported that Morbius writers Mark Sazama and Burk Sharpless were attached to write a Madame Web movie, but it's unclear if Clarkson's film is the same project or if the two writers are still involved.Clarkson has worked on a wide range of TV shows since the early '00s, more recently directing episodes of Jessica Jones, The Defenders, and Succession.