Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s college admissions case has come to an end, with both of them pleading guilty to conspiracy charges for their parts in the scam.

Loughlin is set to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and Giannulli will plead guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, and honest services wire and mail fraud. Prior to this, both had been charged with three counts of conspiracy.

Loughlin and Giannulli took a plea agreement, which stipulates that Loughlin will be sentenced to two months in prison and Giannulli for five months, subject to the court’s approval, CNN reports.

Loughlin has also been hit with a $150,000 fine, two years of supervised release, and 100 hours of community service, while Giannulli faces a $250,000 fine, two years of supervised release, and 250 hours of community service.

“Under the plea agreements filed today, these defendants will serve prison terms reflecting their respective roles in a conspiracy to corrupt the college admissions process and which are consistent with prior sentences in this case,” U.S. Attorney Andrew E. Lelling told the outlet. “We will continue to pursue accountability for undermining the integrity of college admissions.”

Loughlin and Giannulli were accused of paying $500,000 to guarantee that their two daughters receive admission to the University of Southern California as fake recruits for the school’s crew team. The couple previously pleaded not guilty for over a year and filed to dismiss charges just two weeks ago.

The daughters no longer go to USC. Loughlin and Giannulli are the 23rd and 24th parents to plead guilty in the bribery case. Last year, Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to conspiracy for paying $15,000 to improve her daughter’s SAT scores, later serving 11 days in prison.