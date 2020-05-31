America is engulfed in flames by way of protests and civilian uprising. While some people have taken to the streets to participate in demonstrations, CNN Tonight's Don Lemon chastised those who haven't used their platform to comment on the country's current state.

"What about Hollywood? Strangely quiet," Lemon said while talking to Rev. William Barber on Saturday per The Hollywood Reporter. "I've seen them on Twitter, I see them, 'Oh, I'm loving what Don Lemon's doing' ... But they gotta do more than that."

Lemon went on to condemn both black and white celebrities for not "helping these young people."

"Yes, I'm calling you out, and you can be mad at me all you want. And what they're doing, you're sitting there and watching TV and you're bitching about it," he continued. "Get on television or do something and help these young people instead of sitting in your mansions and doing nothing. And have some moral courage and stop worrying about your reputation and your brand."

The anchor's sentiments continued into this monologue. Lemon asked the wealthy, leaders of companies/organizations, and stars why they aren't supporting those who are on the front lines of these protests. He mentioned how Beyoncé used her platform to seek justice for George Floyd and asked why other celebrities—like Tracee Ellis Ross, Tyler Perry, Oprah, and Ellen—can't do the same.

Lemon's comments come on the fifth day of uprising in America. Cities across the country—including Los Angeles, New York, Washington, D.C., and Kansas City—have become home to people outraged by the murder of George Floyd at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis.

Several entertainers such as J. Cole, Wale, Insecure's Kendrick Sampson, and others have attended protests to stand in solidarity with their fellow citizens. But, Lemon feels like there are others who could do more.

"If you're not going to do it now, when are you going to do it?" Lemon asked during his monologue. "Stop making excuses."